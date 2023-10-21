New Delhi: Vijay Devarakonda has once again impressed audiences and his ardent fans with the recently launched teaser of 'Family Star.' The teaser introduces a side of Vijay that fans haven't seen before – a sensitive, family-oriented man. This role brilliantly showcases his versatility and ability to pull off various characters with great elan.

In the teaser, Vijay's portrayal of a character deeply connected to his loved ones has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. The teaser has been met with widespread love and appreciation.

Throughout his prolific career, Vijay has showcased his mastery of diverse characters. He is a true chameleon on screen, effortlessly transitioning from one role to another. Vijay played the role of a passionate and fiery lover in 'Dear Comrade.' His chemistry with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna was electrifying, and his performance resonated with audiences, making him a heartthrob among the youth.

In his latest release, 'Kushi,' Vijay took on the role of a husband navigating the complexities of his relationship displayed his ability to depict the nuances of married life with authenticity. Now with 'Family Star', Vijay has embraced the character of a mature family man.

Vijay's journey in the film industry has been marked by his willingness to take on a wide range of roles, each more distinct than the last. He has consistently pushed the boundaries of his craft, leaving audiences in awe of his transformation into various characters.