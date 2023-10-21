trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678156
'Family Star' Vijay Devarakonda Masters Every Role Showcasing His Versatility, Here's How

In the teaser, Vijay's portrayal of a character deeply connected to his loved ones has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. The teaser has been met with widespread love and appreciation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Family Star' Vijay Devarakonda Masters Every Role Showcasing His Versatility, Here's How Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vijay Devarakonda has once again impressed audiences and his ardent fans with the recently launched teaser of 'Family Star.' The teaser introduces a side of Vijay that fans haven't seen before – a sensitive, family-oriented man. This role brilliantly showcases his versatility and ability to pull off various characters with great elan.

Throughout his prolific career, Vijay has showcased his mastery of diverse characters. He is a true chameleon on screen, effortlessly transitioning from one role to another. Vijay played the role of a passionate and fiery lover in 'Dear Comrade.' His chemistry with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna was electrifying, and his performance resonated with audiences, making him a heartthrob among the youth.

In his latest release, 'Kushi,' Vijay took on the role of a husband navigating the complexities of his relationship displayed his ability to depict the nuances of married life with authenticity. Now with 'Family Star', Vijay has embraced the character of a mature family man. 

Vijay's journey in the film industry has been marked by his willingness to take on a wide range of roles, each more distinct than the last. He has consistently pushed the boundaries of his craft, leaving audiences in awe of his transformation into various characters. 

