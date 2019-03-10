Filmmaker Rajeev Menon on cloud nine after success of Sarvam Thaalamayam

The Telugu version of Sarvam Thaalamayam released on March 8 and is doing well at the box office. With the positive feedback received on the first day, director Rajiv Menon is pretty happy and feels thankful to the audience for loving the film.

He spoke to the press on Saturday and said, “ Director K Viswanath, who made timless classics like Sankarabharanam and 'Sagarasangamam' has watched 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'. He immensely liked it and blessed us with his compliments. If felt like a winner at that time."

An elated GV Prakash, the lead actor of the film said, “I never expected of gaining this much of fame with just one film. This film helped me in garnering all the name. I had a lot of scope for performance in this film. It's a memorable experience for me to play as a hero in a film while my mama Rahman has composed music for it. Thanks to Rajiv Menon Garu for giving the opportunity to be part of such a good film."

'Sarvam Thaalaa Mayam' is an emotional musical based film producer under Mind Screen Cinemas banner.

The film is running successfully and winning hearts everywhere.

The film has released in Tamil too and all over Tamil Nadu, it has received good responses from the audiences.

The whole team of Sarvam Thaalamayam celebrated the success and director Rajiv appreciated the technical crew of the film and said he felt grateful to have worked with them.