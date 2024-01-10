trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708431
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAM CHARAN

Global Star Ram Charan Endorses Comedy King Brahmanandam's Biography Nenu

The book has sparked widespread interest, gaining recognition not only for its content but also for the endorsement it received from Global Star Ram Charan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Global Star Ram Charan Endorses Comedy King Brahmanandam's Biography Nenu Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Tollywood's renowned Comedy King, Brahmanandam, has recently unveiled his much-anticipated autobiography, titled "Nenu." The book has sparked widespread interest, gaining recognition not only for its content but also for the endorsement it received from Global Star Ram Charan. Known for their successful collaborations in multiple blockbuster movies, Ram Charan took to his official social media handle to share his support for Brahmanandam's life story.

In a post on Wednesday, Ram Charan posted a picture alongside Brahmanandam, promoting the autobiography with a heartfelt caption: "Embarking on the incredible journey of #Brahmanandam Garu in 'NENU,' his autobiography crafted with humor and heart. These pages encapsulate the essence of laughter, life lessons, and the cinematic charm he bestowed upon us all."

Brahmanandam's impact on the Telugu film industry is profound, spanning decades of remarkable contributions marked by unparalleled wit and comedic brilliance. Collaborating on successful projects like 'Bruce Lee: The Fighter,' 'Orange,' 'Racha,' 'Chirutha,' 'Naayak,' and 'Betting Raja,' the duo of Ram Charan and Brahmanandam has left an indelible mark on Tollywood.

Ram Charan, currently gearing up for the much-anticipated political thriller 'Game Changer' alongside Kiara Advani, directed by S Shankar and scripted by Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, continues to make waves in the industry. Additionally, his upcoming project, 'RC 16,' helmed by Bucchi Babu Sana of 'Uppena' fame, adds to the anticipation surrounding his future endeavors.

Praising Brahmanandam's autobiography, Mega Star Chiranjeevi also expressed his admiration, acknowledging the actor's significant role in providing entertainment to Telugu audiences over the years. In a heartfelt Twitter post, Chiranjeevi commended Brahmanandam for sharing his 40 years of cinematic experiences in 'Nenu,' referring to it as a source of inspiration and guidance for others.

'Brahmanandam's 'Nenu' is now available on major platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, priced at Rs. 275. The book promises readers a captivating journey through the actor's encounters, experiences, and valuable lessons acquired throughout his illustrious cinema career. Endorsed by Chiranjeevi, 'Nenu' is not just an autobiography but an insightful and inspirational guide, offering readers a glimpse into the life of the comedic maestro who, initially a Telugu teacher, found his way into the heart of the film industry, leaving an enduring legacy in Tollywood.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship