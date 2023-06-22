Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Fans Celebrate Leo's Birthday And How

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 49th birthday on June 22. The actor who has delivered hits like Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Thalaivaa, Kaththi and many more, has established himself as a fan favourite due to his powerful acting and charismatic style. As Vijay turned 49, his fans also did not shy away from making his birthday a grand festival.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram were flooded with pictures and wishes for the superstar. From donating food to creating a hand sketch, fans did not leave any stone unturned to celebrate Vijay's special day.

Hashtags like #HBDThalapathy, #HBDVijay and many more were trending on Twitter.

Fans wish Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay’s fans filled Twitter with birthday wishes and pictures.

Some fans even shared a dance tribute for Vijay. "Thalapathy Vijay fans Tribute," the video caption read.

One of the users wrote, "Felt so fulfilling today as provided lunch for NULM Orphanage in Cuddalore on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. Happy birthday Thalaivaa”.

Wishes from other actors

Apart from the fans, other actors also took to their social media handles and extend birthday wishes to Thalapathy Vijay.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen in Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Leo, wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to brother @actorvijay! Looking forward to Leo's release, wishing you a year filled with success and happiness!”

"Happy birthday Vijay na @actorvijay have a great year filled with all the love & happiness! Always a big fan of you for life! Love you na!" wrote actor Mahat Raghavendra.

This birthday seems to be more special as the first look of Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Leo was released on June 22, which marks the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay.

About Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo

Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Leo will be released on October 19. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the movie stars Tisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand among others. Leo marks the 67th film of Thalapathy Vijay.