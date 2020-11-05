I appeal to my fans that they need not join or work for the political party started by my father, says actor Vijay

Chennai: Following reports of a political party being registered in the name of Tamil actor Vijay with the Election Commission of India, his publicist shared a statement of the actor, where Vijay says that there is no direct or indirect connection between him and the party that was registered by his father SA Chandrasekar.

Vijay goes on to state that he came to know of his father having had started the party via media reports.

“Any future political decisions that my father may take will not affect or hinder me in any manner. I also appeal to my fans that they need not join or work for the political party that my father has started. We and our movement (referring to his fans) don’t have anything to do with that party” he says in the statement.

He also warns of appropriate action, if his name, photo or the name “All India Thalapathy Vijay People’s Movement” are embroiled in some controversy.

In recent times, Vijay has often acted in movies and mouthed dialogues that carried messages against the ruling AIADMK state government and the BJP. His films had also run into trouble after some of the dialogues and scenes were found to be objectionable by the leaders and supporters of the respective parties. Some of his speeches at movie functions were also seen as carrying political innuendos and targeting certain political leaders, their parties and the then prevailing political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

With politics and cinema being intertwined in Tamil Nadu and in the run-up to 2021, Vijay is another name from the Cinema field that has been dragged into politics (by his own father). While Kamal Haasan has said that his party was working on candidate selection and preparing the manifesto for 2021, Rajini’s political entry seems doubtful owing to the prevailing health concerns that put him at more risk during COVID-19 pandemic.