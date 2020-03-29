हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Charan

ICYMI, pics from Ram Charan’s quiet birthday celebrations, courtesy wife Upasana

Ram Charan turned 35 on Friday, March 27.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@upasanakaminenikonidela

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Ram Charan had a quiet birthday celebration at his home in Hyderabad on Friday as he turned 35 amid the coronavirus lockdown. He is currently under quarantine with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and hence, she decided to bake a cake for him, glimpses of which were shared by her on Instagram. In the pictures, Ram Charan can be seen cheerfully cutting the special cake and Upasana captioned her post as, "Happy birthday Mr C - Ram Charan, I'm sure you enjoyed your birthday cake."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, she also shared the cake recipe with her followers and said, “For the real recipe head to my YouTube channel.”

Ram Charan’s birthday was also made special by his superstar father Chiranjeevi, who posted some fabulous unseen pictures from his son’s childhood to wish him on his special day.

The father-son duo also joined Twitter on his birthday eve and Chiranjeevi welcomed Ram Charan with a tweet which said, “The cub follows the lion.”

On his birthday, Ram Charan also shared his first look as Ramaraju from the much-anticipated multilingual film ‘RRR’ – ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’, directed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

‘RRR’ releases on January 8, 2021.

Tags:
Ram Charanram charan birthdayUpasana Kamineni Konidelaram charan upasana
