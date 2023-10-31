New Delhi: The wedding bells are ringing, and cinema’s heartthrob, Varun Tej, is all set to embark on a new journey of love and togetherness with his beautiful bride, Lavanya. The couple's wedding festivities have kicked off in high fashion, and it's a grand celebration that has taken the industry by storm. The star-studded affair is all anyone can talk about, thanks to some viral pictures that have surfaced from their extravagant cocktail party.

As the night unfolded, it was a starry spectacle with celebrities pouring in to support and celebrate the love between Varun and Lavanya. Leading the list of attendees were the global star Ram Charan, accompanied by his lovely wife Upasana, and the stylish Allu Arjun. The presence of these industry giants added an extra layer of glamour to an already dazzling event.

Varun Tej, the groom of the hour, looked every bit the suave gentleman in a classic white tuxedo designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra. His impeccable choice of footwear from Dolce & Gabbana complimented the look perfectly. On the other hand, Lavanya, the radiant bride, shone in a silver crystal embellished halter gown, also by Manish Malhotra. Her heels by Aqua Zzurra added the finishing touch to her ethereal appearance.

As the celebrations continue, it's clear that the couple is in for an exciting few days. The cocktail night, in particular, has set a high standard for the glam quotient, and it's evident that no detail was spared in making this event truly memorable.

In addition to the wedding festivities, Varun Tej's fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming movie, Operation Valentine. The excitement is palpable, and fans can't wait to see him in action on the big screen.