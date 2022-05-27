हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Charan

Is 'Adhikari' the title of Ram Charan-Shankar's film with Kiara Advani?

Is &#039;Adhikari&#039; the title of Ram Charan-Shankar&#039;s film with Kiara Advani?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: The upcoming big-budget film starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar Shanmugham has been in the works for some time. There are rumours aplenty now that a tentative title has been circulated.

According to online sources, the tentative title for 'RC15' is 'Adhikari'. The title has been well received in social media, as it is appropriate for all of the languages in which the film is being produced.

Ram Charan plays an IAS officer and the plot revolves around politics. Kiara Advani, who previously appeared alongside Ram Charan in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', will also be seen with the Telugu star in this political drama.

Ram Charan, who made national headlines with S.S. Rajamouli blockbuster `RRR`, has shifted his focus entirely to this film with Shankar following the failure of `Acharya`, where he appeared with his father Chiranjeevi.

'RC15', which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju, has been written by Karthik Subbaraj of 'Petta' fame.

