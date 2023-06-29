Kangana Ranaut Drops Spooky Chandramukhi 2 First Look Poster

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is surely on a roll professionally. While she is all geared up to deliver a stellar performance with Emergency, there is another big announcement from the actor, director, and producer. Yes, with her latest post, Kangana has issued a statutory warning about Chandramukhi returning. Sharing the Chandramukhi 2 poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

While this scares many to their bits, fans are also very excited for this spooky horror to return. Chandramukhi 2 directed by P Vasu stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will be seen in the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. In 'Chandramukhi 2' the actress will be reportedly seen playing the role a dancer - who was known for her beauty and dance skills.