Karnataka Government announces monthly allowance of Rs 2000 for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ after Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

Karnataka government has announced a monthly allowance of Rs 2000 for 'Daiva Narthakas' above 60 years of age after seeing Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Hombale films’ action thriller 'Kantara' is leaving a trail of impact, not only on the audience and celebrities but also on important government officials. While the film has garnered immense love from all quarters, the audience, and the critics, it has also carved a special space in the hearts of Indian officials. Lok Sabha member PC Mohan today said that he is also adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention from the film ‘Kantara’. He also announced that the BJP-led Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age. 

Taking to social media, he wrote, “Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma. @shetty_rishab”  

Kantara is also doing wonders at the box office even in Hindi language. In 6 days, the film has earned more than Rs 13 cr in Hindi. The film also made it to the number 1 position in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films released by IMDb recently.  

The film is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display and is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation it is receiving online. 

