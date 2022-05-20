हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prashanth Neel

'KGF' director Prashanth Neel announces his new film 'Bagheera'

'Bagheera' will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening on the outskirts of the Bengaluru and Mysore region.   

&#039;KGF&#039; director Prashanth Neel announces his new film &#039;Bagheera&#039;

MUMBAI: After basking in the success of the 'KGF' franchise, the makers are now all set to come up with a new film titled 'Bagheera'.

On Friday, Hombale Films announced the commencement of the filming of its next Kannada action movie.

Written by 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr Suri, 'Bagheera' stars Srii Murali of 'Ugram' fame in the lead.

'Bagheera' is slated to be released next year. 

The movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening on the outskirts of the Bengaluru and Mysore region. 

Prashanth NeelPrashanth Neel newsPrashanth Neel picsBagheeraBagheera filmSrii Murali
