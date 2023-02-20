Leaked! Shehzada movie FULL HD version Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and Torrent Sites: Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon Film Hit by Piracy

New Delhi: Kartik Aryan has emerged as one of the most promising actors in Bollywood these days. His last movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was a huge success on Box office and his last OTT release Freddy was one of the most watched Indian film on OTT at the time of its release. Kartik is back with his new movie Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie was first slated for a theatrical release on Feb 10, 2022 but was postponed amid Pathaan wave. Later, Shehzada released on 17 Feb 2023. As the fans have been eagerly waiting for Shehzada, the movie is making the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it has become the recent target of piracy.

Shehzada has been leaked online just hours after its release. Reportedly, it has been leaked online by piracy giants and is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez etc. To note, as Shehzada was released in theatres, the piracy attack will definitely leave a mark on the footfalls. Meanwhile, it is evident that despite taking stringent measures against piracy, the entertainment industry's efforts to curb piracy are going in vain. Big films like Drishyam 2, Bhediya, and Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, among others, were previously released online by the notorious pirate site Tamilrockers.

Shehzada starring Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar is a family drama movie and official remake of blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo . This film has received mixed reviews from the critics and lukewarm response at the box office.

The site has previously faced a number of harsh measures, however it has been discovered that the crew behind it always resurfaces with a new domain once the original Tamilrockers site is shut. If they are prohibited, they move to a new domain and continue to distribute pirated movie versions. Tamilrockers is renowned for leaking popular theatre releases a few hours before the movies are set to hit the screens.