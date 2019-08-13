Mahesh Babu posts heartfelt note for his fans on birthday

New Delhi: Southern Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated his birthday on August 9, 2019. His fans from across the world showered him with love on his big day.

Elated by the love the actor has been receiving from the fans, Mahesh Babu posted a heartfelt note on his social media handle. He wrote, "To my dearest fans, family and friends, Your unconditional love keeps me going. I can't thank each one of you enough for consistently being there for me. The time and effort you all put into sending and sharing your love every single day, it truly my inspiration. You all have made my birthday even more special. Humbled."

On his birthday, the makers of his next film, Sarileru Neekevvaru shared Mahesh's first look from the film. Mahesh essays the character of an army, Major Ajay Krishna.

After impressing his fans with his latest release Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is all set to star in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Apart from starring in films, the actor has also launched own clothing brand.