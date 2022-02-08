हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' first song ‘Kalaavati’ to release on Valentine’s Day

The first single from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is tilted 'Kalaavati', which actually is Keerthy Suresh's character name in the movie.

Mahesh Babu&#039;s film &#039;Sarkaru Vaari Paata&#039; first song ‘Kalaavati’ to release on Valentine’s Day

Hyderabad: The makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming commercial thriller 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' announced the release of their first song from the movie. As announced recently by the makers, the film's first single will be out on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The first single from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is tilted 'Kalaavati', which actually is Keerthy Suresh's character name in the movie. The song will be a romantic one.

'Mahanati' fame Keerthy Suresh has joined hands to appear opposite Mahesh for the first time. Fans and followers have kept their expectations high, as the movie is one of the most-awaited ones of recent times.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Touted to be a melodious song, 'Kalaavathi's music is rendered by 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo' musician Thaman.

Being helmed by 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is nearing completion and its theatrical release is slated on May 12.

The upcoming commercial drama is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahesh BabuSarkaru Vaari PaataSarkaru Vaari Paata first songKalaavatiKeerthy SureshNaveen YerneniY. Ravi ShankarRam Achanta
Next
Story

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts cute baby bump in sunkissed vacation pictures

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Amit Shah to release BJP Manifesto for UP today