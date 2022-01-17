हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malayalam actress sexual assault case: Kerala HC allows State's plea to re-examine witnesses

The Kerala HC has also allowed the State to summon five new witnesses in the south actress abduction and assault case.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a new development in the Malayam actress sexual assault case, the Kerala High Court has allowed the plea filed by the State Government in the case, challenging the trial court's order seeking to re-examine 3 witnesses and summon 5 new witnesses.

The trial court had earlier rejected the plea to re-examine witnesses.

For the unversed, this is regarding a 2017 abduction and assault case of a Malayam actress. In connection to it, renowned actor Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and spent several weeks in jail before securing bail.

He has been named as a conspirator in the case, being charged with "revenge crime".

This year the case took a new turn after film director Balachandra Kumar's disclosure when he said soon after Dileep was released on bail, he saw the visuals of the assault on the actress in the car. 

Kumar also claimed that the visuals were handed over to the actor by a VIP and he was privy to all this.

The Malayalam superstar, according to Balachandra Kumar also openly said that Kerala DGP, B. Sandhya, ADGP Sreejith, SPs A.V. George and S. Sudarshan, and Dy SP Byju Paulose are on the list of officers who would be attacked and done away with.

Police registered an FIR against Dileep and his relatives and investigations are on.

(With agency inputs)

