Actress abduction case: Setback for actor Dileep as police for further probe

NEW DELHI: Popular actor Dileep, who is an accused in the infamous actress abduction case, on Wednesday suffered a jolt when the police approached the trial court seeking a further probe in the case in the light of new revelations.

This development came at a time when the trial in the case before a special court here was all set to end shortly.

The actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017, and Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case, spending several weeks in jail before securing bail.

He has been named as a conspirator in the case, being charged with "revenge crime".

The police filed the petition before the court after film director Balachandra Kumar's disclosure when he said soon after Dileep was released on bail, he saw the visuals of the assault on the actress in the car.

Kumar also claimed that the visuals were handed over to the actor by a VIP and he was privy to all this.

Incidentally till now, it is only the trial court which has seen these visuals and if the statement of Kumar is true, then it is going to be a serious issue.