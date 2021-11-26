हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bichu Thirumala

Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala, who composed 3000 songs, dead, Mohanlal, Mammootty offer condolences

Born B. Sivasankaran Nair, Bichu Thirumala was prolific as a lyricist in Malayalam mainstream cinema from the 1970s till the 1990s, penning over 3000 film songs as well as several devotional songs.  

Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala, who composed 3000 songs, dead, Mohanlal, Mammootty offer condolences
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala is no more. He was 80 when he breathed his last. Bichu Thirumala, who passed away on Friday, was undergoing treatment in a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mourning the demise of Bichu Thirumala, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the former through his lyrics brought film music closer to the people. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty has also offered his deepest condolences.

Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty were too devastated with the demise of Bichu Thirumala. They both shared heartfelt condolence note on their respective social media handles. 

Born B. Sivasankaran Nair, Bichu Thirumala was prolific as a lyricist in Malayalam mainstream cinema from the 1970s till the 1990s, penning over 3000 film songs as well as several devotional songs.

He also won the Kerala State Film Award for the best lyricist for the films 'Thrishna' and 'Thenum Vayambum'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bichu ThirumalaMalayalam lyricistBichu Thirumala lyricistBichu Thirumala deathBichu Thirumala cardiac arres
Next
Story

'Maanaadu' screenings resume in Tamil Nadu after early-morning hiccup

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Breaking News: BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March - Narayan Rane