Meera Mitun casteist slur case: Actress threatens to injure herself before arrest in viral video - Watch

New Delhi: Kollywood actress Meera Mitun who was earlier booked for casteist remarks that she had made in a Twitter video, was arrested by cops on Saturday (Aug 14) as per reports. However, moments before her arrest, she had created a video and shared it on social media. In the video, the actress is seen screaming and shouting before the cops come to arrest her. In the video, she's also seen announcing to injure herself as quoted in a report by The News Minute.

In the viral video, she's also heard questioning why a woman is being put through harassment and torture. When the police asked her to surrender her phone, she refuses as heard in the video.

Check out the viral video:

Meera Mithun nabbed in Kerala by TN police in connection with a case for using caste slurs on the SC community. She released a video before her arrest. #CrushTheCaste pic.twitter.com/eXdhnrwis8 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) August 14, 2021

For the unversed, Kollywood actress Meera was booked by the Cyber wing of the Tamil Nadu police for alleged slur against Scheduled Castes (SC).

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the Viduthalai Chiruthagai Katchi (VCK), a political party supporting the Dalit cause and led by Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan as per an IANS report.

The TN Cyber Crime police said that actor Meera Mitun was booked under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While participating in a talk show, the actor, while answering a question said that normally she would not talk about Scheduled Caste (SC) people.

IANS reported that the complainant alleged that she had blamed movie directors from the Scheduled Castes community for all the wrongs and ills in the movie industry. According to the complainant, she had also asked as to why others in the Tamil movie industry were supporting these directors from the SC community.

(With IANS inputs)