Mohanlal starrer 'Monster' is all set to release on OTT, deets inside

Mohanlal's Monster is all set to release on OTT giant Disney+Hotstar. From November 25th, the film will be available on Hotstar for all the Mohanlal fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Malayalam action film 'Monster,' directed by Vysakh stars South superstar Mohanlal. The film released in the theatres on October 21 and was well received by the audience.
  • Now, it is all set to rule on OTT as the date is confirmed.

New Delhi: Malayalam action film 'Monster,' directed by Vysakh stars South superstar Mohanlal. The film released in the theatres on October 21 and was well received by the audience. Now, it is all set to rule on OTT as the date is confirmed.

Mohanlal's Monster is all set to release on OTT giant Disney+Hotstar. From November 25th, the film will be available on Hotstar for all Mohanlal fans. In case you missed it last year, you can now watch it at your home on Disney+Hotstar.

Mohanlal's fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's OTT release. As soon as the news of its digital premiere surfaced, netizens got super excited. The Malayalam star is playing the character called Lucky Singh in it. The film's tagline has also got the attention of audiences and critics as it says "It takes a 'Monster' to destroy a 'Monster'."

