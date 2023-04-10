topStoriesenglish2593420
Nayanthara Loses Her Cool, Warns To Break Fan's Phone During Temple Visit - Watch

The two were recently seen in a temple in Kumbakonam district on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. However, the couple got mobbed as they entered the holy place, according to reports.

New Delhi: Star Nayanthara was seen losing her cool at a fan during a temple visit with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The two were recently seen in a temple in Kumbakonam district on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. However, the couple got mobbed as they entered the holy place, according to reports.

Nayanthara saw a fan filming her on their mobile. This made her angry and she reportedly threatened to break the fan's phone, who was trying to record her.

Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot last year. The close-knit affair was attended by Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan.

Months after their wedding, the two announced that they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

