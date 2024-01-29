New Delhi: Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s grandfather, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, the visionary founder of the Apollo Hospitals Group, and global star Ram Charan’s father, the iconic megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, stand proudly among the distinguished recipients of the esteemed Padma Vibhushan. The recognition reflects the mega family’s unwavering dedication, exceptional contributions, and profound impact on the fields of healthcare and entertainment.

A trailblazer in healthcare, Dr. Prathap C Reddy has revolutionized the medical landscape in India. As the founder of Apollo Hospitals, his visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's healthcare industry. His commitment to providing world-class medical services has earned him widespread respect and admiration.

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, has mesmerized audiences for decades with his unparalleled acting prowess. His contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, making him an icon cherished by millions. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Chiranjeevi is also recognized for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to social causes.

Taking to Instagram Upasana’s mother Shobanakamineni expressed her joy, “In a country of 1.4 billion people Only 336 people have received the Padma Vibhushan till date And out of that two are from our family. Truly honoured & blessed.”

This extraordinary honor bestowed upon Dr. Prathap C Reddy and Chiranjeevi Konidela is a source of immense pride for the iconic mega family as they bring home a double victory.

The mega family fans are overwhelmed with joy, sharing in the celebration of this remarkable achievement. The Padma Vibhushan honor underscores their exceptional contributions and enduring legacies that live on.