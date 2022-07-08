Ponniyin Selvan teaser: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus PS-1 is unmissable - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited, biggest multilingual project of the year - 'Ponniyin Selvan- Part1' teaser is finally OUT. The magnum opus is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki's evergreen Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s.



The teaser of the historical- drama was launched at a grand event in Chennai today along with the star cast and the team. The teaser was unveiled digitally by legendary actors superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Mohanlal and Rakshit Shetty.



The teaser revolves around the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century and will hit the screens in two installments. Helmed by one of the most renowned directors Mani Ratnam, the historical drama will feature celebrated actors in powerful roles, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'Nandini', Superstar Vikram as 'Aditya Karikalan', Karthi as 'Vanthiyathevan', Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Tamil writer Kalki's popular epic novel, is a historical fantasy set during the period of the Cholas, starring many big names in the film industry, and has been a passion project for Mani Ratnam for decades.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman scored the music for this film, which has been shot by ace cameraman Ravi Varman.



Lyca Productions presents PS-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

