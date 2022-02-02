Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam to open in cinema halls on THIS date!

New Delhi: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam release date got pushed because of COVID-19 third wave. Now, with a little relief and subsiding of cases across the nation, makers have locked March 11, 2022, as the new release date.

The makers announced the new releases date with a new poster that looks intense.

Till now, we have seen a few glimpses of the mighty Prabhas as a mysterious lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’, which can be termed something extraordinary, we have never seen in Indian cinema. The glimpses convey the storyline of a unique love story. In the trailer, we will see how the story is going to be unwrapped, and the mystery created in the sneak peeks will be unsolved.

Fans and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11, 2022.