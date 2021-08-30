हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's new 'Radhe Shyam' poster unveiled on Janmashtami

A new poster featuring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' has been unveiled on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday.

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde&#039;s new &#039;Radhe Shyam&#039; poster unveiled on Janmashtami
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A new poster featuring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' has been unveiled on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday.

In the poster, Prabhas looks dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja is sporting a breathtaking ball gown. The actress is seen playing a piano while the actor is standing next to her and looking at her lovingly.

Director Radha Krishna Kumar said: "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

He added: "'Radhe Shyam' comes to theatres on January 14, 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janmashtami."

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

 

