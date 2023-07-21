Project K: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-Starrer Titled 'Kalki 2898 AD’' - Check First Glimpse

Los Angeles: Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Project K’ in the early hours Friday (local time) unveiled the title and the film’s first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC). Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the first glimpse which he captioned, “PROJECT -K is now #Kalki2898AD Here’s a small glimpse into our world.”

‘Project K’ is now titled ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The grand unveiling of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and spellbinding visuals. The new title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide.

Directed by Nag Ashwin,'Kalki 2898 AD' promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The 1-minute 16-second teaser showcased a world set in the future and a few glimpses of Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Soon after the makers unveiled the first glimpse, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “It looks very promising,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Finally.! Best look of prabhas after bahubali”

“Can’t waittt,” a user wrote. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. Talking about other projects of Prabhas, he will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Salaar’. Deepika will also be seen in the aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.