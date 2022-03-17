Puneeth Rajkumar 47th birth anniversary: Yash pays heartfelt tribute with THIS post

New Delhi: South star Yash paid a heartfelt tribute to late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on his 47th birth anniversary.

Yash, who shared a close bond with the 'Appu' actor, took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback candid picture featuring him with Rajkumar from the promotional event of 'Bhajarangi 2', they attended a few days before the latter's demise.

"The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away. He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir," Yash wrote alongside the picture.

The late Kannada superstar`s last film was 'James' was also released on Thursday to commemorate his 47th birth anniversary.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year.