हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay pays homage to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Tamil actor Vijay, fondly referred to as 'Thalapathy' by his fans, on Saturday paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bangalore.

Tamil actor Vijay pays homage to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Tamil actor Vijay, fondly referred to as 'Thalapathy' by his fans, on Saturday paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bangalore.

Video clips of the actor paying homage to the Kannada superstar began doing the rounds on social media on Saturday.

 

In one of the clips, Vijay is seen wearing a mask and awaiting his turn to pay homage to the late actor. The Tamil star then goes on to place a garland at the memorial and then performs a 'harathi' before paying his respects.

Actor Puneeth, one of the top actors of the Kannada film industry, passed away on October 21, last year, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Puneeth, who enjoys a huge fan base, holds the distinction of being the first Indian actor whose first six films completed a 100-day run in theatres.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vijaythalapathypaid homageKannada actorPuneeth RajkumarmemorialBangaloreKannada superstar
Next
Story

Nagarjuna-hosted 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' all set to go

Must Watch

PT8M47S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Fierce fighting in Russia and Ukraine, Russia is wreaking havoc on residential areas