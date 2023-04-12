topStoriesenglish2594015
Pushpa 2: The Rule New Poster Starring Allu Arjun In a Fierce Avatar Creates A Flutter Among Fans - Here's Why

Pushpa 2 latest poster has created massive love across the nation for its uniqueness and reliability.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The makers of Pushpa 2 recently released the first poster of the movie where the Pan India Star Allu Arjun has revolutionized the sphere of Indian entertainment by donning a brave and unconventional look. Proudly displaying a physique with body paint, a pretty pattu saree, earrings, nose pins, necklaces, bangles and rings combined with a garland of lemons around his neck and a gun, the intent is unmistakable! Never before has any superstar of the country represented the core culture of India to such an extent which represents the exact attired worn by people while celebrating the festival!

According to insiders, this is representative of the grassroots festival where men dress in this unique way to pay ode. This is something that has resonated with the entire nation. India is a country of several local traditions and the latest poster of Pushpa has struck a chord with the entire nation because of the same reason. Everyone has been able to celebrate and see their own local traditions being celebrated with the poster of Pushpa.

In December 2021, Pushpa Raj took the nation by storm. The iconic Allu Arjun's captivating embodiment of Pushpa brought together the whole country in awe and reverie of the film, making it the biggest film of that year. Pushpa: The Rise was not a film but a phenomenon.

Pushpa: The Rule looks towards ruling the box office as well as the hearts of the pan-India audience.

 

