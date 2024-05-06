New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. Its fever has been at its peak ever since the film was announced. Over time, it has become a worldwide phenomenon that is eagerly awaited by the fans and the audiences all over. The first part 'Pushpa 1: The Rise' had a craze at the global level owing to its songs, action, and of course Allu Arjun in the character of Pushpa Raj. Ever since the teaser of the sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and the first single 'Pushpa Pushpa' were released, the excitement among the global audience has been equally palpable.

In a recent exciting update, South Korean singer Aoora has been caught in the fervor of 'Pushpa Pushpa' song and he is seen imitating the iconic dance step from the global sensation song. The global singer was in India at an award ceremony and during the red carpet event, he was seen doing the dance step. It's worth saying, that the craze of Pushpa 2: The Rule is next level, among everyone. The song featuring Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun is creating milestone success and is making the nation groove to it and has emerged as a worldwide chartbuster. While sharing the song on social media, Aoora jotted down the caption - "How do u all like Korean Pushpa? Korean Pushpa at Bollywood Style icon awards"

Recently, the international cricketer David Warner also got hooked on the iconic dance step of 'Pushpa Pushpa' and he heaped praises on Allu Arjun and the terrific dance steps.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience.