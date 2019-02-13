Rajinikanth shares a heartfelt note thanking guests for attending daughter Soundarya's wedding

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai on Monday in a grand ceremony. The wedding took place in the presence of the who`s who of Tamil film fraternity and several bigwigs of Tamil Nadu.

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, it rained VIP guests at the wedding. The list of guests included actors Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan among others.

Videos from the functions have gone viral on social media in which Rajinikanth can be seen dancing to some of his popular songs. Last week, the couple had a pre-wedding reception for family and close friends.

Now, as the celebrations of the wedding came to an end, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle to pen down an emotional note thanking guests who made it to his daughter's wedding ceremonies.

"A heartfelt thank you to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O.Paneer Selvam, Ministers of State, DMK chief M.K.Stalin, Central Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, Mukesh Ambani family, Thirunavukarsar, Amarnath, Kamal Haasan, friends, relations, film industry members, police officials, journalists and all those who attended the marriage and blessed my daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and my son-in-law Vishagan," Rajinikanth wrote in his letter, which was in Tamil.

This is Soundarya's second marriage.

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan ____________ pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

So many thanks to you two !!! Prakriti, My make up and kiara, my hair professionals ! @prakatwork #YouGirlsRock ________ pic.twitter.com/xbVHCNKpbL — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 11, 2019

She was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar and the couple even have a son named Ved. In 2016, the pair applied for divorce and got separated subsequently.

Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films like 'Baba', 'Majaa', 'Sandakozhi' and 'Sivaji'. She made her directorial debut with 'Kochadaiiyaan', in which her father starred, apart from founding Ocher Picture Productions.

Vishagan, on the other hand, made his acting debut last year with Tamil thriller 'Vanjagar Ulagam'.