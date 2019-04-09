Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 167' first look out—See poster

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's much-talked-about venture 'Thalaivar 167' first look has been unveiled and as usual it has got the typical Thalaivar stamp. The makers have also released its Hindi poster with the title 'Darbar'.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with the fans. He wrote: “Really looking forward to this film... Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss join hands for #Darbar... Costars Nayanthara... #Pongal2020 release... #Thalaivar167FirstLook... #DarbarFirstLook poster:”

'Thalaivar 167' is helmed by maverick filmmaker A R Murugadoss and stars Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth. The movie will hit the screens on Pongal in 2020.

This venture marks the 167th film of Thalaiva and that explains the title. Lyca Productions has backed it and Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music.

A few days back, some leaked pictures of the lead actor found its way to the internet. Rajinikanth will reportedly be seen playing a cop in this much-hyped actioner.