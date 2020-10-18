Ravi Teja's swag is off the charts in 'Khiladi' first look - Check out!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RaviTeja_offl

New Delhi: Telugu star Ravi Teja has finally shared his first look from his much-anticipated film and also revealed its title. The movie is named 'Khiladi'. The poster has a picture of Ravi Teja in a dancing pose, donning a black outfit. Needless to say, his swag is just off the charts!

'Khiladi' was tentatively tiled #RT67. "Unveiling the first look of #Khiladi. All set for another exciting journey," Ravi Teja tweeted while sharing the poster. 

Take a look: 

'Khiladi' stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as female leads opposite Ravi Teja. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru.

Meanwhile, the actor recently resumed shooting for his upcoming film 'Krack' after the lockdown. Ravi Teja made the announcement a few days ago on social media, sharing a poster of the film. 

'Krack' also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is his 66th film.

Ravi Teja's last film was 'Disco Raja', which released in January 2020.

