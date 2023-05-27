topStoriesenglish2614340
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RISHAB SHETTY

Rishab Shetty Joins Esteemed Panel With Amaan Ali Khan At The Garib Kalyan National Conclave

The theme of this year’s conclave ‘Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India’ will be addressed by 6 esteemed panelists, making Rishab Shetty the only representative from field of entertainment and cinema. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rishab Shetty Joins Esteemed Panel With Amaan Ali Khan At The Garib Kalyan National Conclave

New Delhi: Actor-director-writer-producer, Rishab Shetty dons many hats and considering his thorough and in-depth understanding of cinema, has been invited as a panelist for the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave hosted by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to cast light on how Yuva Shakti, the powerful force of India’s youth, is igniting a transformative wave across the nation.

The theme of this year’s conclave ‘Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India’ will be addressed by 6 esteemed panelists, making Rishab Shetty the only representative from field of entertainment and cinema. At the conclave Shetty will be joined by Founder & CEO Oyo Rooms, musician Amaan Ali Bangash, former Indian field hockey player and captain of the Indian National Team, Viren Rasquinha, Co-founder CAXpert Yashodhara Bajoria and Indian boxer Akhil Kumar.

Rishab Shetty put India on the global map with ‘Kantara’ which he directed and acted in. The film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and was also 2022's third highest-grossing film in India. Film experts nationwide commented on how the film was conceived and performed to perfection, bringing audiences a visually stunning and compelling revenge drama on a native folklore. Such was the impact the Rishab Shetty starrer and directorial made that Karnataka State Government announced a monthly allowance for Bhoota kola performers over 60 years of age due to the movie.

Shetty is currently working on Kantara 2 with several other projects in the pipeline.
[27/05, 2:06 pm] Khushboo Spice: Rishab Shetty to speak about Yuva Shakti and the powerful force of India’s Youth at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave!

Actor-director-writer-producer, Rishab Shetty dons many hats and considering his thorough and in-depth understanding of cinema, has been invited as a panelist for the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave hosted by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to cast light on how Yuva Shakti, the powerful force of India’s youth, is igniting a transformative wave across the nation.

The theme of this year’s conclave ‘Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India’ will be addressed by 6 esteemed panelists, making Rishab Shetty the only representative from field of entertainment and cinema. At the conclave Shetty will be joined by Founder & CEO Oyo Rooms, musician Amaan Ali Bangash, former Indian field hockey player and captain of the Indian National Team, Viren Rasquinha, Co-founder CAXpert Yashodhara Bajoria and Indian boxer Akhil Kumar.

Rishab Shetty put India on the global map with ‘Kantara’ which he directed and acted in. The film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and was also 2022's third highest-grossing film in India. Film experts nationwide commented on how the film was conceived and performed to perfection, bringing audiences a visually stunning and compelling revenge drama on a native folklore. Such was the impact the Rishab Shetty starrer and directorial made that Karnataka State Government announced a monthly allowance for Bhoota kola performers over 60 years of age due to the movie.

Shetty is currently working on Kantara 2 with several other projects in the pipeline.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?