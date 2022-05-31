हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF: Chapter 2 set for OTT release, check date on Amazon Prime Video
New Delhi: Come June 3 and Amazon Prime Video customers will be able to watch the pan-India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 on the service at no additional cost. The movie, starring Yash in the lead role, will be available to stream in 5 languages - Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. 

Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream from the comfort of their homes. A sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. 

While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen. 

Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. 

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

 

