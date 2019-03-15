RRR team to head to Ahmedabad for next schedule

Team of #RRR, the Rajamouli directorial is gearing up for the shoot of their upcoming and third schedule of the film. The team will head to Ahmedabad and Pune for a schedule of 30 days. The actors are gearing up for this schedule which is in the end of the month. In the scorching sun, and that too in a city like Ahmedabad, the team is going to have a very tough time while shooting. Producer DVV Danayya and team is making sure that the actors get to beat the heat. Safety measures are being taken by the production house.

High octane scenes have been shot in the first two schedules, with which more than 30 per cent of the film has been completed. With this Pune schedule, 50 per cent of the shoot will be over and by the end of January or March next year, the shoot of the film will be wrapped up.

Later, the team will head to post production work which comprises Computer Graphics and the film will be released on July 30, 2020.

Tamil actor Samuthirakhani is playing a key role in this film which has Alia Bhatt and Daisy Edgar Jones as the leading ladies. This is Rajamouli’s first film after Baahubali franchise and all eyes are on

#RRR. This film is being made in pan India languages and movie buffs have a lot of expectations on the film. Rajamouli assured that there will not be any delay in the release of the film and revealed that it will be made as one part only.