Salman Khan parties with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh in Hyderabad, see viral pics!

Salman Khan party pics: The trio of Salman, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh was spotted at their dear friend JC Pawan Reddy's residence, as they were all gathered for a private party. 

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Salman Khan parties with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh in Hyderabad, see viral pics!

Hyderabad: Salman Khan is visiting all of his close friends while he is in Hyderabad filming for his upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. At another private gathering, Salman ran into Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh.

The trio of Salman, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh was spotted at their dear friend JC Pawan Reddy's residence, as they were all gathered for a private party. A picture featuring them along with JC Pawan Reddy has been doing rounds on social media as all of them are seen having a great time.

The other day, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan were pictured celebrating the success of Kamal's latest outing 'Vikram' at a dinner held by Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad residence.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Godfather' while Venkatesh will have a small but significant role in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.'

 

