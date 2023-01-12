topStoriesenglish
Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan laud team RRR as Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe award

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. 

CHENNAI: As the Telugu film 'RRR' picked up a Golden Globe award on Wednesday (Jan 11), several celebrities took to social media and lauded director SS Rajamouli and the team for their historic win. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema."

Actor Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil and wrote," India continues to gain popularity."

Actor Salman Khan congratulated the team for winning the Best Original Song award for the song `Naatu Naatu`.Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, "Congratulations team #RRR for a well deserved win at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!" 

'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

'Naatu Naatu' was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved. This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani.

