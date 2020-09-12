हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
samantha akkineni

Samantha Akkineni's weekend therapy: 108 Surya Namaskars

Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share a picture after her workout session, and exclaimed that it was a good start.

Samantha Akkineni&#039;s weekend therapy: 108 Surya Namaskars

Mumbai: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared that she has started the weekend by doing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share a picture after her workout session and exclaimed that it was a good start.

"Good start to the weekend… surya namaskar 108 times," she wrote with the image.

A while back, Samantha sent netizens into a frenzy when she shared a picture with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, in which they were trying out a few touch yoga poses including the headstand and a complex body balance.

The actress has also been using her social media to share her gardening and diet routine.

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

Soon, she will be seen in the second part of "The Family Man".

 

Tags:
samantha akkineniSurya NamaskarSouth actress
Next
Story

Tamil actress Seerat Kapoor's next 'Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma' first look to be out soon!
  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M51S

Video: Preparation for big action on Bollywood drugs syndicate