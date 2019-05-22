Samantha is Oh Baby! is just like Swathi: Naga Chaitanya

On marking 55 years in the industry, the team of Suresh Babu Productions has unveiled the first look of Samantha’s Oh Baby! And it is going viral for all the right reasons.

Samantha wished the production house on her official Twitter account and wrote, “Congratulations to @SureshProdns on completing 55 years of an absolutely legendary journey. I'm very happy to be a part of their next. Here's introducing you all to #Swathi from #OhBaby. @nandureddy4u enjoyment maamul ga undadu. @peoplemediafcy | @gurufilms1,” (sic) she wrote, sharing the poster. Actor Brahmaji hilariously replied to the post with, “OH My God Baby #OHBABY.”

Happy with the work she has been doing, Samantha’s husband Naga Chaitanya shared her tweet and replied to it in a sweet way. He even said that the character Samantha is playing in the film is pretty much like her in real life. Overwhelmed with the feedback the poster is receiving, Chay wrote, “Oh baby! @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait for everyone to watch you in this .. the character is sooo you .. all the best to the team and congratulations @SureshProdns.” (sic)

The couple, after a long time, has done a film together and it is called Majili. The film released last month and it went on to become a huge hit at the box office. Sam and Chay are one of the most popular couples in Tollywood, as well as in the southern film industry too. It is good to see them supporting each other through all the thick and thin.