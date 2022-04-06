हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha SHOCKS fans, shares ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya's 'angry' pic!

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement announcing their separation in October last year.

Samantha SHOCKS fans, shares ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya&#039;s &#039;angry&#039; pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The very talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu sure knows how to keep her social media game up a notch. She recently shocked her fans by posting a picture of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram story. 

Well, the fact of the matter is she celebrated 3 years of their film Majili and shared a picture of angry, intense-looking Naga from the movie still. This happens to be the first picture of her former husband that she shared online after the separation announcement last year. Take a look here: 

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She is reportedly playing a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', which is touted as the new-age thriller starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The multi-lingual drama is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samantha Ruth PrabhuNaga ChaitanyaSamantha picssamantha akkineninaga chaitanya divorcesamantha ruth prabhu husband
Next
Story

'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite superstar Vijay in upcoming film

Must Watch

PT2M27S

WHO Report: It is dangerous to breathe in this polluted air