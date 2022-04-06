Samantha SHOCKS fans, shares ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya's 'angry' pic!

New Delhi: The very talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu sure knows how to keep her social media game up a notch. She recently shocked her fans by posting a picture of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram story.

Well, the fact of the matter is she celebrated 3 years of their film Majili and shared a picture of angry, intense-looking Naga from the movie still. This happens to be the first picture of her former husband that she shared online after the separation announcement last year. Take a look here:

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She is reportedly playing a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', which is touted as the new-age thriller starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The multi-lingual drama is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.