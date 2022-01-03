हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakunthalam' enters post-production phase

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythological epic 'Shaakunthalam' has entered its post-production phase as the makers released a video to hint at the progression of the movie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakunthalam' enters post-production phase
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythological epic 'Shaakunthalam' has entered its post-production phase as the makers released a video to hint at the progression of the movie.

"#Shaakuntalam Post-production work in progress", Gunaa Team Works wrote on their social media. The makers also came up with a hashtag #Mythology for Millenials, which indicates the grandeur that the team is to present 'Shaakunthalam'.

 

The video gives a glimpse into the work-life of the makers, as they are busily plotting the upcoming events related to 'Shaakunthalam'.

The pan-India mythological movie, which is being directed by maverick filmmaker Gunasekhar, has Samantha play a significant role, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is to appear as Prince Bharata.

Produced by Neelima Guna, the mythological movie has advanced VFX technology. The makers are keen on wrapping up the post-production formalities soon.

Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is playing Dushyant in this movie, while veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu will be seen as Durvasa.

'Shaakunthalam' marks Samantha's first mythological flick. The movie also marks Allu Arha's entry into movies. It will be released soon in theatres.

