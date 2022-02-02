हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser to be out on Feb 11

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser to be out on Feb 11

Hyderabad: The teaser of Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (KVRK) will be out on February 11. Director Vignesh Shivan, who took to Twitter to make an announcement regarding the same, also unveiled a brand new poster of Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay from their much-hyped movie 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'.

"Reporting at 2.22 on 2.2.2022 Teaser from 11.2.2022. April release only in theatres. #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #teaser from 11.2.22," Shivan wrote.

The new poster features all the three lead actors of the film, Samantha, Vijay and Nayanthara. As they are lost in each other`s eyes, the trio is seen wearing matching white outfits.

The makers also confirmed the release time of the upcoming movie. The Tamil romantic comedy will have a grand release in April 2022, though the exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' aka KVRK is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

