Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' trailer to be launched by Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Varun Dhawan and Dulquer Salmaan

Mumbai: The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu`s first Hindi theatrical release `Yashoda` will be launched by Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, Dulquer Salman in Malayalam and Varun Dhawan in Hindi.

After the teaser release and a sneak peek announcing the launch date of the trailer, the anticipation for Thursday`s trailer reveal that is at an all time high. Earlier the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of `Yashoda` leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds.

Samantha, who plays the titular role in `Yashoda`, gained prominence with her work in the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer streaming show `The Family Man`, she then turned into a national sensation with the blockbuster success of her song `Oo Antava` from `Pushpa: The Rise`. Here is the teaser of the film which was released recently:

Releasing in 5 languages ,Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. `Yashoda` also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan playing crucial roles with a strong technical crew onboard. Directed by Hari and Harish, `Yashoda` is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11, 2022.