Sandhya Mukherjee, noted Bengali singer who refused Padma Shri award dies at 90

NEW DELHI: Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury, died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack, said an official of the hospital where she was admitted.

Mukherjee was 90. She left behind a daughter.

She was in hospital since the last week of January due to ill health. She was put on vasopressor support earlier in the day as her blood pressure dropped.

"She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30 PM following which she expired," the senior hospital official told PTI.

The singer had tested positive for Covid-19 along with cardiac ailments, multi-organ dysfunction and fracture in the femur bone due to a fall.

The Bengali singer Mukherjee, was in the news after she refused an offer to accept the Padma Shri award which was given by the government of India.

After her sad demise, many prominent dignitaries mourned her death and also took to their social media handles to pay their tributes to the legendary singer.

Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora.(1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 15, 2022

I used to look upto her as my elder sister and this is a grave personal loss to me. She used to be the moving spirit in our Sangeet Akademi and we had conferred upon her Bangabibhushan( 2011), Sangeet Mahasamman ( 2012) etc. (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 15, 2022