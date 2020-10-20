हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Sethupathi

Shameful! Vijay Sethupathi's daughter gets rape threats over Muttiah Muralitharan biopic '800', DMK MP Kanimozhi demands strict action

On Monday, Vijay Sethupathi had said that everything is over as regards his presence in "800", after Muralitharan, in a statement, said that he had requested Sethupathi to leave the project since he is being pressured by some groups.

Shameful! Vijay Sethupathi&#039;s daughter gets rape threats over Muttiah Muralitharan biopic &#039;800&#039;, DMK MP Kanimozhi demands strict action

New Delhi: In a disgusting act, a social media user threatened south actor Vijay Sethupathi on Twitter. He levelled rape threats against actor's daughter over Vijay playing the titular role of Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic '800'. 

Ever since Vijay Sethupathi's Muttiah Muralitharan biopic '800' was announced, several people opposed to it and expressed their displeasure. According to IANS, Tamil fringe groups and political parties sympathetic to the Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) demanded that Sethupathi leave the movie, due to Muralitharan`s political stand, which is allegedly in favour of the Sri Lankan regime.

On Monday, Sethupathi had said that everything is over as regards his presence in "800", after Muralitharan, in a statement, said that he had requested Sethupathi to leave the project since he is being pressured by some groups.

Speaking to reporters, Sethupathi said everything is over and that is why he had tweeted `thanks` and `vannakam` after posting Muralitharan`s statement.

Several celebrities and political leaders have strongly condemned the rape threats against Vijay's daughter, demanding the arrest of the Twitter user. 

DMK leader Kanimozhi on Tuesday demanded police take action against the person who had issued a rape threat against actor Vijay Sethupathi`s daughter.

Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram, actor-turned-politician All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder R.Sarathkumar and his wife and actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar had voiced their support for Sethupathi. 

Reportedly, the Cyber Cell of Chennai Police has registered a case after a rape threat was made on Twitter against Vijay Sethupathi's daughter.

 

Tags:
Vijay Sethupathi800Muttaih MuralitharanMuttaih Muralitharan biopicRape threatsvijay sethupathi daughter
Next
Story

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for coronavirus after 'Jana Gana Mana' shoot
  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Train accident in Muzaffarpur 2 coaches of Purvanchal Express derailed