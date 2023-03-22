topStoriesenglish2586717
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty Returns To Kannada Cinema, Joins Cast Of KD The Devil As Satyavati

Directed by Prem of 'Kariya' fame, 'KD The Devil' is yet another gangster film in Kannada. The period action film is said to be based on the events that took place in Bengaluru in the 1970s.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty Returns To Kannada Cinema, Joins Cast Of KD The Devil As Satyavati

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make a comeback in Kannada films after almost 18 years with the upcoming film 'KD- The Devil'. Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the news on Ugadi.

Shilpa, who was born in Karnataka, wrote: "On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I`m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in KD`s battlefield as Satyavati."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The actress made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Baazigar' in 1993. 'KD', directed by Prem of 'Kariya' fame, is yet another gangster film in Kannada. The period action film is said to be based on the events that took place in Bengaluru in the 1970s. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Shilpa has 'Indian Police Force', an upcoming Hindi language cop action drama streaming series. The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The series is set in Shetty's fictional Cop Universe.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926