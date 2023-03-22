Shilpa Shetty Returns To Kannada Cinema, Joins Cast Of KD The Devil As Satyavati

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make a comeback in Kannada films after almost 18 years with the upcoming film 'KD- The Devil'. Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the news on Ugadi.

Shilpa, who was born in Karnataka, wrote: "On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I`m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in KD`s battlefield as Satyavati."

The actress made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Baazigar' in 1993. 'KD', directed by Prem of 'Kariya' fame, is yet another gangster film in Kannada. The period action film is said to be based on the events that took place in Bengaluru in the 1970s. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Shilpa has 'Indian Police Force', an upcoming Hindi language cop action drama streaming series. The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The series is set in Shetty's fictional Cop Universe.