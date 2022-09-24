NewsEntertainmentRegional
SHRUTI HASAN

Shruti Haasan opens up on working with 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel, says 'he is fabulous with his actors'

Prabhas and Shruti Hasan starrer 'Salaar' is slated to release on September 28, 2023.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Shruti Hasan talked about her experience in working with filmmaker Prashanth Neel
  • She will play a pivotal role in the Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'
  • The film is slated to release on 28th of September 2023

Trending Photos

Shruti Haasan opens up on working with 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel, says 'he is fabulous with his actors'

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan, who will be seen playing the character of Aadya in director Prashanth Neel`s eagerly awaited film 'Salaar', which features actor Prabhas in the lead along with her, is all praise for her director, who she says has clarity of thought and vision.

Sharing her experience of working with director Prashanth Neel, Shruti said: "Prashanth is fabulous with his actors. It`s nice to work with a director who is so clear headed about his vision."

Shruti added: "It has been Prashanth`s strength in all of his films. He really creates this world and it is our job as actors to melt into his world."

"With Prashanth, even within the action and drama, there`s a core human story he runs so well. `Salaar` is also so huge, but it`s also so human," she points out.

Apart from Shruti and Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prajapathi Babu in pivotal roles and the film is slated to release on September 28, 2023.

Apart from `Salaar`, Shruti is also busy shooting for her other films in which she will be seen playing the female lead. She plays the female lead opposite Telugu mega star Cheeranjeevi in Chiru 154 and opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK 107.

Shruti also released her latest single `She Is A Hero`, which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women and the song has been receiving immense love from the audiences.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral