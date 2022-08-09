Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan pens a 'thank you' note to fans

New Delhi: Dulqueer Salmaan's recent release, 'Sita Ramam' is having a great run at the box office and has received much praise from the public and critics alike, with many fans already calling it the best romantic movie of the year.

The actor, in order to thank his fans who have showered the film with so much love and appreciation, took to Instagram, where he posted a clip from the film and wrote:

So so overwhelmed with all the love from all of you around the world

Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), an orphan soldier, experiences a life-changing experience in the course of the film after receiving secret love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. and he sets out to find Sita and propose to her.

The film marks the telegu debut of the actress Mrunal Thakur, who plays the love interest of the main character in the film and was last seen in the bollywood movie 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor. The movie also features popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a very important role in the film and whose performance has stood out for many fans.

The film, which was released last Friday, has been written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and the music, which has also become a fan favourite, has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Apart from that, Dulquer Salmaan, who has now given three consecutive hits, has a number of films in the works, including Chup, Guns and Gulaab, and King of Kotha, among others.