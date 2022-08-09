NewsEntertainmentRegional
DULQUER SALMAAN

Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan pens a 'thank you' note to fans

Popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose most recent film, 'Sita Ramam' has received positive reviews from all corners, recently took to social media to share his happiness over the film's success and to thank his fans for their support.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan pens a 'thank you' note to fans

New Delhi: Dulqueer Salmaan's recent release, 'Sita Ramam' is having a great run at the box office and has received much praise from the public and critics alike, with many fans already calling it the best romantic movie of the year.

The actor, in order to thank his fans who have showered the film with so much love and appreciation, took to Instagram, where he posted a clip from the film and wrote:

So so overwhelmed with all the love from all of you around the world 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

 

Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), an orphan soldier, experiences a life-changing experience in the course of the film after receiving secret love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. and he sets  out to find Sita and propose to her.

The film marks the telegu debut of the actress Mrunal Thakur, who plays the love interest of the main character in the film and was last seen in the bollywood movie 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor. The movie also features popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a very important role in the film and whose performance has stood out for many fans.

The film, which was released last Friday, has been written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and the music, which has also become a fan favourite, has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Apart from that, Dulquer Salmaan, who has now given three consecutive hits, has a number of films in the works, including Chup, Guns and Gulaab, and King of Kotha, among others.

Live Tv

Dulquer SalmaanSita RamamMrunal Thakurrashmika mandanna

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!