New Delhi: Ruling the hearts of the audience in Telugu, Malayalam & Tamil, ‘Sita Ramam’ is now all set to arrive in Hindi in cinemas on 2nd September.

The film released in cinemas on 5th August and has turned out to be a blockbuster in the south indian markets. Sharing the link of the trailer of Twitter, lead actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "After the unanimous in Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam #SitaRamam arrives in Hindi in cinemas on 2nd September.”

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion. The movie stars Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, fans of actor Dulquer Salmaan are all in praise for his role as the army officer in the film. Praising his acting skills, one fan wrote, “What can I say about this man @dulQuer can do any type of roles and dedication learning telugu and dubbing for every language is & definitely you will receive award for this #SitaRamam as Ram No one can do justice to this ram U nailed it dulquer.” Another user added, “SITA RAMAM HINDI TRAILER OUT NOW After winning hearts all over the world #SitaRamam is back in Hindi.”

‘Sita Ramam’ released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam; the movie is set to release in Hindi on 2nd September in cinemas. Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios & Swapna (producer) are bringing the Hindi release in cinemas.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in R. Balki’s ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ which will release on 23rd September 2023. Apart from this, he also has a web series called ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ in his kitty. Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of her film ‘Pippa’ in which she is playing the role of Ishaan Khatter’s sister.