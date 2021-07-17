हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rashmika mandanna

South stunner Rashmika Mandanna to star with Allu Arjun in Pushpa - Check project details

Rashmika is all set to spread her wings across all multiple language industries with Hindi films like 'Mission Majnu', 'Goodbye' and multilingual film like 'Pushpa'. 

South stunner Rashmika Mandanna to star with Allu Arjun in Pushpa - Check project details
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South stunner Rashmika Mandanna is running on a jam-packed schedule with multiple films from several industries. The actress recently flew to Hyderabad, after wrapping up a schedule for Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Goodbye' in Mumbai. 

"Rashmika is running a very choc-o-blocked schedule these days, with work coming on to from all industries. After 'Goodbye' schedule wrap, Rashmika has now kickstarted the shoot for her Pan-India project, 'Pushpa', co-starring Allu Arjun. They are currently shooting on night schedules, near Hyderabad", a source close to the actress informs.

Rashmika is all set to spread her wings across all multiple language industries with Hindi films like 'Mission Majnu', 'Goodbye' and multilingual film like 'Pushpa'. She recently revealed about knowing 6 languages, which makes her a true-blue Pan India star. 

The Dear Comrade actress is all set to impress us with newer pairings and co-stars in her upcoming projects like Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. She also has another Hindi film in the pipeline along with the Pan-India film, Pushpa.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna filmsrashmika mandanna picsSouth actressPushpaAllu Arjun accident
Next
Story

South superstar Allu Arjun's daughter to make her debut in Samantha Akkineni's 'Shakuntalam'!

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Sidhu Vs Amarinder: Capt Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi